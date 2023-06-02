Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 198,925 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $723,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 1,728,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

