Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,633 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of SBA Communications worth $694,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. 525,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.74. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.61 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

