Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $679,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.17. 244,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $498.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

