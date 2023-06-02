Geode Capital Management LLC Has $824.92 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $824,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $475.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $478.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

