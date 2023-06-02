Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $834,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,902. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.