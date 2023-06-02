Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 185,824 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of PACCAR worth $756,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1,804.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 200,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,579. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

