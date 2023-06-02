Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,158 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of NXP Semiconductors worth $711,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.46. 215,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

