Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 105,996 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Prudential Financial worth $745,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 344,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

