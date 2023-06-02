Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.07. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.97 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

About Gibson Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.