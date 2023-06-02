GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Shares Up 0.9%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.36. 4,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

GivBux Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

About GivBux

(Get Rating)

Givbux, Inc is a lifestyles technology company. It is creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.