Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Trading Up 9.2%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 592,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 656,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.