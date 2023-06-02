Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 14,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 42,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

