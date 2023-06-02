Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 63,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 953,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

