Golem (GLM) Hits Market Cap of $204.86 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $204.86 million and $1.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

