Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,822.50 or 0.10423448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $14,844.02 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
