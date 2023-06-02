Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE GHM opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.49. Graham has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

