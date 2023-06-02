Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Graham Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE GHM opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.49. Graham has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Graham
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.