Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) vs. Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Financial Survey

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.46% 38.99% 7.81% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Eightco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $9.44 billion 0.79 $522.00 million $2.00 12.08 Eightco $43.99 million 0.10 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

94.5% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graphic Packaging and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 0 6 1 3.14 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Eightco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment consists of paperboard folding cartons sold to consumer-packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment provides paperboard folding cartons sold to consumer-packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the Pacific Rim and Australia operating segments and unallocated corporate and one-time costs. The company was founded on December 28, 1992, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

