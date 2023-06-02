Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Down 6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 567,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,004,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Gray Television by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 288,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,098,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

