Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,187 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 384,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Price Performance
NYSE VLO traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,692,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
