Gray Wealth Management Inc. Invests $447,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 247,693 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

