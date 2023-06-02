Gray Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,512,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after buying an additional 504,894 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

