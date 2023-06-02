Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,312,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,757,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

