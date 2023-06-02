Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.83. 17,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $290.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

