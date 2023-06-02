GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,491 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after buying an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.80%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

