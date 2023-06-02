GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $13,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 956,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

