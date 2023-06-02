GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 10,814 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,578,881 shares of company stock valued at $916,774,583. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

