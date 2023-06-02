GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

GGG stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

