GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.55% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.30 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

