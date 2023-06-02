GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 693.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,012 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 771,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in I-Mab by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432,657 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB opened at $3.03 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About I-Mab

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

