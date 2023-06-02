GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,729 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 443,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

