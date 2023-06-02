GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $946,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

