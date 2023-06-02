GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Alphatec worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Up 1.1 %

ATEC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,225 shares of company stock valued at $989,390,657. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.