GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $843,000 Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,082.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,952.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,082.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,176 shares of company stock worth $8,176,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

