GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $79.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

