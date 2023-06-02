GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 347,595 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 681.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 347,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.20. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

