GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.01) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.39) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.46) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.92) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.44).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,337.80 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,450.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,436.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,306.23). In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

