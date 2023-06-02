Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 4,302,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 382,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

