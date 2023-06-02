Harbor Spring Capital LLC Reduces Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525,807 shares during the period. VNET Group accounts for 3.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 371,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nomura cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VNET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 621,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.