Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.84

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 600538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.
The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
