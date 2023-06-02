Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.84

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 600538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

About Harmonic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

