Haverford Trust Co Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

