Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

