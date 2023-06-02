Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,772 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
