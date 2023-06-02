Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,772 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.