Haverford Trust Co Sells 190 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

