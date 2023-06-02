Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $731.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $783.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock worth $9,306,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

