HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.67. The stock had a trading volume of 208,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

