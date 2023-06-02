HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,897.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 336,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 328,131 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 254,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

