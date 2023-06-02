HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 9,544,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,621,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

