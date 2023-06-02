HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.48. 91,717,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,816,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $682.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

