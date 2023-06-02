HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,417. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

