HCR Wealth Advisors Has $27.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after buying an additional 269,871 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 2,196,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,381. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

